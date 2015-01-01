Abstract

Various accidents, including the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster, and the recent COVID-19 pandemic served as an opportunity to remind our society that we need to respond more actively to safety. The World Health Organization (WHO) promotes community-based injury prevention through the International Safe Community model. The Safe Community approach is a cost-effective and successful way to promote community safety. Busan Metropolitan City started the International Safe Community Program in 2009 to reflect the vulnerabilities and needs of citizens and realize scientific evidence-based stable administration. The purpose of this study is to comprehensively evaluate Busan's international safe community projects over the past 10 years, and to suggest future safety policies and business directions for Busan. We surveyed and compared the safety perceptions, perceptions, international safe community projects and demands for correction targeting Busan citizens and safety experts. It is necessary to reflect the research results in deriving future projects. Based on the findings of the study, it was possible to identify seven suggestions.

