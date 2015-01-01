Abstract

Community-based injury prevention under the International Safe Community model is a cost-effective and successful way to reduce injury and increase safety in communities. Safe community programs are important factors influencing overall health and major public health issues around the world. The purpose of this study is to describe and evaluate outcomes and achievements of the Busan Metropolitan International Safe Community program. For this study, we analyzed all data from 13 administrative agencies from 2009 to 2018 and compared each year of injury statistics with injury indicators including core indicator, supplementary indicators, and optional indicators as central data in order to identify outcomes of the Busan Metropolitan Safe Community program. We also evaluated effectiveness of programs through a statistical testing. The Sustainable Busan Metropolitan City Safety Community Program will contribute to realizing the government's goals for the Busan Metropolitan Safety policies and improving the quality of life for Busan citizens. We ultimately plan to contribute to an establishment of the safety culture targeting the whole citizens of all ages, genders, and social classes.

