Defoe IN, Khurana A, Betancourt LM, Hurt H, Romer D. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35934585
PURPOSE: The behavioral disinhibition model (BDM) posits that a liability toward impulsivity evident by early adolescence underlies the coemergence of antisocial behavior and alcohol use (i.e., problem behaviors) in early-adolescence to mid-adolescence, but that the subsequent development of these problem behaviors (rather than impulsivity itself) predicts the emergence of antisocial personality disorder (APD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD) in late adolescence. The present study was designed to test these predictions of the BDM from early to late adolescence.
Alcohol use; Adolescence; Impulsivity; Antisocial behavior; Developmental cascade models