Abstract

Previous research supports a link between school-related factors, such as bullying and school connectedness, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors. To deepen understanding of how school experiences may function as both protective and risk factors for youth struggling with suicidal thoughts and behaviors, this qualitative study explored multiple perspectives. Specifically, in-depth interviews were conducted with adolescents previously hospitalized for a suicidal crisis (n = 19), their parents (n = 19), and the professionals they may interact with in schools and hospitals (i.e., school professionals [n = 19] and hospital providers [n = 7]). Data were analyzed using applied thematic analysis revealing three main themes related to perceptions of how school experiences can positively or negatively impact mental health, including (a) school activities, (b) school social experiences, and (c) school interventions. An emergent theme related to the complexity of suicide-related risk identified the ways in which school experiences may intersect with other environmental, biological, and psychological factors.



FINDINGS underscore the need for school-based approaches to address the unique academic, social, and emotional needs of students with suicide-related risk that complement the supports and services provided in their home and community.

