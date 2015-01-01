|
Citation
|
Devchand N, Krishnanjaneyulu A, Uppu RS, Singh UP. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2022; 16(1): 83-88.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The data regarding pediatric deaths are very limited particularly in developing countries due to lacunae in death registration system. The present study is a retrospective study regarding the causes which resulted in the deaths of children in pediatric age group from 0-12 yrs with an aim to know the overall incidence, the causes of death and manner of death. Unnatural childhood deaths are not only associated with intense trauma and distress, but also indicates a sense of self neglect to protect children from harm. The unnatural deaths may be due to unintentional or intentional acts.
Language: en