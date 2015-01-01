|
Ahmad MF, Saleh LM, Thamrin Y, Russeng SS, Sirajuddin S, Birawida AB. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2022; 16(1): 838-845.
(Copyright © 2022, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
The quality of work life is affected by the quality of the work environment. A positive work atmosphere will create a conducive work life. This study aims to determine the factors that affect the quality of life of air traffic controller at AirNav Surabaya. This is a quantitative research with a cross sectional study method. Interviews were conducted on 38 workers who were drawn based on the purposive sampling method. Then, from these results a logistic regression test was carried out which showed that blood pressure, position, and workload had a significant relationship. To determine the effect of individual characteristics, work fatigue and quality of life were measured using a questionnaire, blood pressure using a tensimeter and workload using an oximeter. Data were analyzed using the SPSS 25 application with the chi-square test.
