Abstract

World Health Organization defined accidents as '' an unexpected, unplanned occurrence which may involve injury''1.Only 28 countries, covering 7% of the world's population, have comprehensive road safety laws on all five key risk factors: drinking and driving, speeding, and failing to use helmets, seat-belts, and child restraints as per the global status report on Road Safety 2013 by World Health Organization1. India is undergoing major economic and demographic transition coupled with increasing urbanization and motorization. Injuries on roads, at homes, and in the workplace have increased due to lack of safety-related policies and programs. The health sector bears the maximum brunt in terms of provision of acute care, and short-term and long term rehabilitation service. This study describes profile of motorcyclists' victims in road traffic accidents observation done and they were compared with the previous studies.This study was conducted toanalyzethe sociodemographic profile of motorcycle crashes among total cases of RTA.During study period, a total number of 22618 patients were admitted to trauma centre, from which 10564 were road traffic accident cases, from which 25 % were two wheeler clashes.

