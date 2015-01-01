Abstract

To collect relevant literature on the impact of rural residents' sleep quality on the incidence of agricultural injuries, the search time range is 1990～2019. We use RevMan 5.3 software for statistical processing. A total of 7 articles were included. Meta-analysis showed that sleep quality was closely related to agricultural injury. The combined effect was 1.49, 95%CI [1.31, 1.70], Z = 5.93, P < 0.00001. The difference was statistically significant, so poor sleepers had a higher incidence of agricultural injuries than good sleepers. Sleep disturbances and agricultural injuries are two common and significant health problems. Investigations suggest that sleep might increase the risk of agricultural injuries. The aim of the present study was to systematically review and meta-analyze the predictive effect of sleep on agricultural injuries.

