Abstract

2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid is a poisonous herbicide. Though poisoning reports from this compound are rare, there is a tendency toward increased use of it in the agrarian society of Ethiopia. We herein report a case of a young female farmer from rural Ethiopia who was admitted to a local hospital after presenting with loss of consciousness and excess oral secretions 2 hours after a suicidal ingestion of an unknown toxic agent. She was originally treated for organophosphate poisoning, and then transferred to Saint Peter's Hospital in Addis Ababa for more intensive care. There, ingestion of 2,4-D was confirmed, and she received supportive care, mechanical ventilation, and forced alkaline diuresis. Despite these interventions, she died several days later. Due to the similarity of some clinical signs with organophosphate poisoning in acute settings, there are possible missed cases of 2,4-D acid herbicide poisoning. No specific treatment is known, so a high index of suspicion for early detection, decontamination, and initiation of supportive care is crucial to improve survival after exposure. In addition, local policies on proper and controlled use of these herbicides are needed to improve awareness among users and prevent accidental and intentional exposures.

