Abstract

Munchausen syndrome by proxy is a form of abuse in which an adult, usually the mother, deceives health workers by exaggerating, falsifying or directly inducing psychological or physical symptoms in the child victim for psychological gratification. In 2013, the American Academy of Pediatrics coined the term 'caregiver-fabricated illness in a child' to describe this form of child abuse. A 7-year-old girl had many encounters with health workers over a period of 4 years and presented with evolving clinical features including refractory seizures and red urine for which she was followed up as a case of acute intermittent porphyria. She was later discovered to be the victim of chronic monocrotophos organophosphate poisoning by her mother. If all medical staff who manage children are to avoid becoming inadvertent participants in medical child abuse, this case report is an important reminder that a high index of suspicion is warranted in cases which present a diagnostic dilemma and who respond unexpectedly to treatment.Abbreviations AIP: Acute intermittent porphyria; APSAC: American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children; ASM: anti-seizure medication; CFIC: caregiver-fabricated illness in a child; CT: computed tomography: DVT: deep vein thrombosis; EEG: electroencephalogram: ESR: erythrocyte sedimentation rate; HDW: high-dependency ward; ICU: intensive care unit; LFT: liver function test; MBP: Munchausen syndrome by proxy; NICU: neonatal intensive care unit; RFT: renal function test; TB: Tuberculosis; UTH-CH: University Teaching Hospitals Children's Hospital.

