Citation
Kang D. Saf. Health Work 2022; 13(1): 32-39.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
DOI
PMID
35936208
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Industrial accidents can determine the overall level and quality of the work environment in industries and companies that contribute to national economic development. Korea has transformed the country from an international aid recipient to a donor country, but it has ranked first among the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development member countries in the number of fatal industrial accidents. Little has been known about the policy effects in terms of the workers' insurance for their industrial accidents and rehabilitation. This study raises two research questions about the influence of workers' personal characteristics and vocational rehabilitation services on their return to workplaces.
Language: en
Keywords
Productivity; Industrial management; Information service; Policy effect; Vocational rehabilitation