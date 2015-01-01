Abstract

PURPOSE: Technological advances and the adaption of higher levels of automation serve as a potential cause of aviation incidents and accidents. This study aims to investigate the effect of automated systems on the operator's performance total load (work, task, information, communication and mental) in highly advanced systems.



Design/methodology/approach: A questionnaire was designed for aviation operators (Pilots, ATCOs) to understand the intensity to which automation has affected their working environment and personal behavior. In total, 115 responses were received from 44 countries worldwide. Approximately, 66% of respondents were pilots, 27% Air traffic controllers and 7% were both pilots and ATCOs with various experience levels.



Findings: Based on the results of this questionnaire, this study suggests the following: creating a total load management model to understand the best load balance an operator could perform at providing rapidly updated aviation training methods and approaches investigating the influence and consequences of adding new tools to the operator's working station and redesigning it to achieve top operator-machine equilibrium redesigning information and alerting systems.



Practical implications: Intrinsic limitations include an implicit expression of bias in the way questions are phrased, ambiguity in question phrasing that leads to incorrect conclusions and challenges regarding articulating complex concepts.

Originality/value: In this paper, the authors aimed to assess and investigate factors leading to current and future incidents and accidents resulting from human factors, specifically caused or developed because of highly automated systems.

Language: en