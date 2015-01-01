Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidality in adolescents is a growing concern and is currently a public health issue in Chile and the world.



OBJECTIVE: To determine the association between the risk of suicidality with self-harm, sociodemographic parameters (that is, gender and type of school), psychosocial variables, and social and family support in Chilean adolescents.



METHODS: In a cross-sectional study, 829 (377, 45.5% girls) children/adolescents between 10 and 19 years of age participated. Suicidality, self-esteem, health-related quality of life (HRQoL), and social support perception were evaluated by standard, validated questionnaires. The presence of self-harm, dating violence, and family dysfunction was also evaluated through a self-report survey.



RESULTS: Suicidality risk was related to low self-esteem (OR = 9.73; 95%; CI = 6.62-14.28; p < 0.001), low HRQoL (OR = 5.0; 95%; CI = 3.51-7.13; p < 0.001), low social support (OR; 3.38, 95%; CI; 2.48-4.6; p < 0.001), and self-harm (OR = 8.03; 95%; CI = 5.69-11.33; p < 0.001). In family terms, suicidality risk was associated with exposure to physical (OR = 2.47, 95%CI; 1.69-3.6; p < 0.001) and psychological (OR = 1.78, 95; 1.33-2.39; p < 0.001) aggression between parents, and with considering their family dysfunctional (OR = 2.41 95%; CI = 1.69-3.41; p < 0.001). Finally, suicidality was associated with feeling mistreated by a boyfriend/girlfriend (OR = 2.18; 95% CI = 1.19-3.98; p = 0.011).



CONCLUSION: Suicidality was associated with self-harm, low social, psychological and family well-being, and/or feeling mistreated by a boyfriend/girlfriend.

