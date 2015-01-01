Abstract

BACKGROUND: When a Zuni elder sustains a fall-related injury, the closest tribal skilled nursing facility is 100 miles from the Pueblo and no physical therapy services are available. Thus, fall prevention strategies as a primary intervention to avert injurious falls and preserve aging in place are needed. The objective of the study is to compare the effectiveness of a community health representative (CHR)-delivered, culturally-adapted Otago Exercise Program (OEP) fall prevention program compared to the standard of care education-based fall risk management.



METHODS: "Standing Strong in Tribal Communities: Assessing Elder Falls Disparity" is mixed-methods research with a randomized controlled trial. The CHRs will be trained to deliver the culturally-adapted OEP trial and offer advantages of speaking "Shiwi" (Zuni tribal language) and understanding Zuni traditions, family structures, and elders' preferences for receiving health information. Focus groups will be conducted to assure all materials are culturally appropriate, and adapted. A physical therapist will train CHRs to screen elders for falls risk and to deliver the OEP to the intervention group and education to the control group. Up to 400 Zuni elders will be screened by the CHRs for falls risk and 200 elders will be enrolled into the study (1:1 random allocation by household). The intervention is 6 months with measurements at baseline, 3, 6 and 12 months. The primary outcome is improved strength and balance (timed up and go, sit to stand and 4 stage balance test), secondary outcomes include falls incidence, self-efficacy using Attitudes to Falls-Related Interventions Scale, Medical Outcomes Study Short Form 12 (SF-12v2) and Self-Efficacy for Managing Daily Activities.



DISCUSSION: Fall prevention for Zuni elders was identified as a tribal priority and this trial is built upon longstanding collaborations between the investigative team, Zuni tribal leaders, and multiple tribal health programs. Delivery by the CHRs make this model more acceptable, and thus, more sustainable long term. This study has the potential to change best practice for elder care in tribal and rural areas with limited access to physical therapist-delivered fall prevention interventions and aligns with tribal goals to avert fall-related injury, reduce healthcare disparity, and preserve elder's independence. TRIAL REGISTRATION: NCT04876729.

