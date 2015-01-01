|
Wahyudi ER, Putri RF, Yunihastuti E, Shatri H. HIV AIDS (Auckl) 2022; 14: 355-363.
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Medical Press)
35942410
PURPOSE: Fall is one of the geriatric syndromes and a significant public health concern, which causes potentially severe consequences among the elderly. Geriatric syndromes are common among PLHIV and affect younger age than the general population. This study attempted to identify the risk of falls in PLHIV on antiretroviral therapy (ART) and its related factors among older adults with HIV infection.
Language: en
frailty; falls; HIV; geriatric; antiretroviral