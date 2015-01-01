Abstract

This study was conducted using the data from 2015 China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS). Gender-specific association between nighttime sleep duration (NSD) and falls were evaluated through multiple logistic regression by adjusting for confounding variables. Of the 22,899 respondents, 18,446 were eligible and 3,144 (16.99%) had more than a single fall. Short and long NSD were associated with high occurrences of falls in the total and female population, but only a short NSD was associated with a high occurrence of falls in the male population. In conclusion, NSD was strongly and significantly associated with falls, but the association was gender-specific. Accordingly, increasing targeted, evidence-based and gender-specific preventions for NSD and sleep disturbance are necessary among primary care interventions to prevent falls.

Language: en