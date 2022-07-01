|
Citation
|
Sekhar DL, Batra E, Schaefer EW, Walker-Harding LR, Pattison KL, Molinari A, Rosen P, Kraschnewski JL, Waxmonsky JG. J. Pediatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35944722
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effectiveness of adolescent suicide risk screening to increase initiation of mental health services via a secondary analysis using data from the SHIELD randomized clinical trial, which evaluated school-based screening for major depressive disorder (MDD). STUDY DESIGN: Students in 14 Pennsylvania high schools were randomized by grade to either: usual school practice of targeted referral for behavior raising concern for suicide risk, or universal screening using the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) with any response >0 to item #9 regarding suicide risk considered positive. Students identified in either arm were referred to the Student Assistance Program (SAP), which is mandated in all Pennsylvania schools. SAP determined follow-up. Study groups were compared using mixed effects logistic regression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; adolescent suicide; school-based screening