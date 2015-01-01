Abstract

Based on the theory of planned behavior (TPB) and the protection motivation theory (PMT), this study examines the factors that influence parental choice of school travel mode during COVID-19. Structural equation modeling (SEM) and a hybrid choice model (HCM) are used to analyze this decision-making process. The results show that trust, perceived severity, perceived vulnerability, perceived built environment, attitude, subjective norm, and perceived behavioral control are significant factors. Perceived severity, perceived vulnerability, and the evaluation of pandemic risk, significantly impact the choice of public transit and private car, but not walking. Perceived built environment is the most critical factor influencing the choice of walking. The results provide a theoretical basis and reference for relevant government departments to formulate policies and measures during COVID-19.



Keywords: SR2S

Language: en