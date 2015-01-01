Abstract

PURPOSE: We evaluated the prevalence of opioid prescriptions after injury and associated characteristics among workers receiving workers' compensation for a lost work time injury.



METHODS: Injured workers identified in Michigan's Workers' Compensation records from 2016 to 2018 were linked to the opioid prescription history in the Michigan Automated Prescription System.



RESULTS: Among the 46,934 injured workers with paid claims, the prevalence of receiving an opioid prescription, morphine milligram equivalents (MME) per prescription, number of opioid prescription and probability of receiving opioids prescription>90 days after injury decreased from 2016-2018. Despite the decrease over 50% of the injured workers received an opioid prescription. Being over 34 years, a male, having had an opioid prescription before the injury, working in construction or having an amputation or sprain/strain of the shoulder had a significantly higher probability of receiving an opioid prescription, a higher MME per prescription, a higher number of opioid prescriptions and a higher probability having opioids prescription >90 days after the injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Even though opioid prescribing patterns generally decreased from 2016 to 2018 (64.5-52.8%), injured workers in Michigan had a higher prevalence of opioid prescription after injury, than those reported from other states.

