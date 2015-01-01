|
García Montoya L, López Mejía O, García Montoya L, López Mejía O. Biolex 2022; 14: e228.
La trata con fines de explotación laboral en mujeres indígenas en México: una realidad emergente
This contribution reflects the problem of trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation. The objective of this research is to describe an overview of the working conditions in which indigenous women workers find themselves in order to identify the presence of possible elements that make up the crime of trafficking in persons in the form of labor exploitation. This study was conducted in 2018 in the municipality of Escuinapa, Sinaloa, followed a quantitative methodology under the structured survey technique. The sample consisted of 100 women with the above characteristics, Obtaining as a main result the presence of elements that make up labor trafficking and with it a series of human rights violations experienced by indigenous women in Mexico.
Language: es