Abstract

This contribution reflects the problem of trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation. The objective of this research is to describe an overview of the working conditions in which indigenous women workers find themselves in order to identify the presence of possible elements that make up the crime of trafficking in persons in the form of labor exploitation. This study was conducted in 2018 in the municipality of Escuinapa, Sinaloa, followed a quantitative methodology under the structured survey technique. The sample consisted of 100 women with the above characteristics, Obtaining as a main result the presence of elements that make up labor trafficking and with it a series of human rights violations experienced by indigenous women in Mexico.



===



Esta contribución refleja la problemática de trata de personas con fines de explotación laboral. El objetivo es describir las condiciones laborales en las que se encuentran las mujeres indígenas jornaleras con el fin de identificar la presencia de posibles elementos que integran el delito de trata de personas en la modalidad de explotación laboral, así como indagar sobre el marco jurídico que protege a las víctimas fenómeno. Este estudio se realizó en el municipio de Escuinapa, Sinaloa, siguió una metodología cuantitativa bajo la técnica de encuesta estructurada. La muestra ascendió a 100 mujeres con las características antes señaladas, obteniéndose como principal resultado la presencia de elementos que configuran la trata laboral y con ello una serie de violaciones a derechos humanos que viven las mujeres indígenas en México.



Keywords: Human trafficking

Language: es