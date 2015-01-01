SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barros BW, Pimenta MM. Dilemas Rev. Estud. Conflito Controle Soc. 2022; 15(2): 455-482.

'Pra eles verem que nós somos ruim': violência extrema no mercado de drogas no Rio Grande do Sul

(Copyright © 2022, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Publisher Editora Garamond)

10.4322/dilemas.v15n2.43206

unavailable

This report seeks to understand why factions and the individuals involved in the Rio Grande do Sul drug market resorted to extreme violence between 2016 and 2018. We concluded that the use of extreme violence was an essential instrument in the strategy of expansion of criminal groups in the drug market in the state. The use of violence as the main purpose of the action deepened the involvement of the subjects in the "war", pointing to a pattern of sociability, with codes of solidarity internal to the groups.

===

Este artigo procura entender por que facções e seus sujeitos envolvidos no mercado de drogas gaúcho recorreram à violência extrema, entre 2016 e 2018. Com base em notícias de jornal, grupos focais e entrevistas narrativas com adolescentes em cumprimento de medida socioeducativa de internação, concluiu-se que o emprego de violência extrema constituiu um instrumento essencial na estratégia de expansão dos embolamentos no mercado de droga no estado. O uso da violência como fim principal da ação aprofundou o envolvimento dos sujeitos na "guerra", apontando para um padrão de sociabilidade, com códigos de solidariedade internos aos grupos.


Language: pt

facções; juventude; mercados ilícitos; tráfico de drogas; violência extrema

