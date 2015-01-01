Abstract

The article aimed to verify the association between physical activity (PA) and perceived environment among adults from a city in southern Brazil. This is a population-based cross-sectional study with 820 adults living in the city of Criciúma-SC. Perceived environment was assessed using the Neighborhood Environmental Walkability scale and PA in the leisure and transportation domains using the long version of the International PA Questionnaire. It was observed that the neighborhood with public spaces for the practice of physical exercises and dog walking was associated with higher prevalence of compliance with moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA) guidelines. The fact of having an invitation from friends and/or relatives for PA, sporting events and the habit of dog walking were associated with leisure-time walking. Access to places for the purchase of fresh fruits/ vegetables, light/diet foods, to have sidewalks in most streets, to have pedestrian crossings and sporting events in the neighborhood were associated with higher prevalence of active transportation. Conversely, places for snacks or fast food in the neighborhood were associated with lower prevalence of active transportation. The perception of environmental variables was associated with MVPA, walking and active transportation.

Language: en