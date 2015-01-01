|
Planejamento e mobilidade urbana no brasil: o uso da bicicleta como uma nova maneira de pensar e construir a cidade
Urban infrastructure was built to benefit the needs of automobiles and this is something that has historically been built in cities around the world. The spaces that would be used by pedestrians, such as public spaces and sidewalks, have been reduced, with the aim of expanding the roads, and the spaces for cyclists and skaters, such as bicycle paths, are not a priority. This article aims to understand and problematize urban mobility in Brazil, with an emphasis on the use of bicycles and to evaluate urban and cycling planning. The focus is to reflect on the contradictions that are revealed in the context of the production of cities, with an emphasis on the State and municipal administrations, given the choices and interests that involve the theme. The text was prepared based on bibliographic and documentary research, and investigations on some Brazilian cities. The bicycle needs to be integrated into the mobility system. With the increasing importance of this mode, together with the higher quality of the public transport system, the city may be healthier, more sustainable, and above all, more democratic.
Bicicleta; Cidades; Mobilidade Urbana; Planejamento Urbano; Uso