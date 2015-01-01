Abstract

The objective of the study is to establish a set of possible causes and patterns that influence the frequency and severity of road traffic accidents with fatalities. The results of the 5-year monitoring analysis of fatal road traffic injuries in Kazan are presented. We analyzed 662 cases. It was established that the main risk group for fatal road accidents includes subjects aged 20-39. The risk group for drivers is 30-39 years old, passengers 20-29 years old, and pedestrians 55-64 years old. Children account for 3% of all traffic fatalities; 80% of them are under 10 years old. Most children (70%) were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and their parents may not have been using special equipment (car seats and seat belts). We identified the most traumatic months of the year, days of the week and times of the day for drivers, passengers and pedestrians. These patterns can be used for organizational measures to prevent road accidents.



===



Установление комплекса возможных причин и закономерностей, влияющих на частоту и тяжесть дорожно-транспортных происшествий (ДТП) с гибелью участников. Приведены результаты анализа 5-летнего мониторинга летальных исходов дорожно-транспортного травматизма в Казани. Проанализировали 662 заключения. Установили, что основную группу риска среди населения по ДТП со смертельным исходом составляют граждане в возрасте 20--39 лет. Для водителей в группу риска входят лица 30--39 лет, для пассажиров -- 20--29 лет, для пешеходов -- 55--64 лет. Дети составляют 3% от общего числа погибших в ДТП, из них 80% не старше 10 лет. Большинство (70%) детей во время ДТП находились в салоне автомобиля и, возможно, родителями не были использованы специальные средства (автокресла и ремни безопасности). Выявили наиболее травмоопасные месяцы года, а также дни недели и время суток как для водителей, так и для пассажиров и пешеходов. Эти закономерности могут быть использованы для ряда организационных мероприятий по предотвращению происшествий на дороге.

Language: ru