Journal Article

Citation

Orchowski LM, Kirk KT, Schick MR, Spillane NS. Violence Against Women 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012221099983

PMID

35946125

Abstract

The present study utilized survey assessments to examine correlates of bystander intervention intentions among heavy drinking college men (N = 210). Intentions to engage in bystander intervention were associated with fewer heavy drinking days, lower alcohol-related consequences, greater use of strategies to limit drinking, and lower endorsement of alcohol expectancies. A range of constructs commonly associated with perpetration of sexual aggression demonstrated a negative association with intentions to engage in bystander intervention. Multivariate analyses revealed that greater use of strategies to limit drinking and lower pornography use emerged as predictors of intentions to engage in bystander intervention.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol use; college; bystander intervention

