Abstract

This study assessed the influence of the location of mothers and female students on their attitudes towards female genital mutilation in Delta State, Nigeria, and suggested some implications for counselling. The design was cross sectional descriptive survey research. Two aims were raised, with corresponding partial aims. The study population comprised of mothers and female secondary school students in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State. The instrument used for the study was a questionnaire entitled: "Female Genital Mutilation Attitude Survey Scale" (FGMASS), which was adopted and modified by the researchers. Data were analysed using the t-test. The results revealed that there was a significant difference in the attitude of mothers towards female genital mutilation in both urban and rural areas. However, there was no significant difference in the attitude of female secondary school students towards female genital mutilation in either urban or rural areas. Based on this, recommendations were made.

