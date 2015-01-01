Abstract

In recent decades, affect theory has gained interest in the study of work and subjectivity. Due to its focus on pre-conscious and sensory factors, the study of affect has enabled understanding the production of subjectivity overcoming rational models of subjectivity that (re)produce an ideal of the sovereign neoliberal subject. This article seeks to affectively analyze the labor subjectivity of workers in the Chilean child protection program. We carried out a digital ethnography with six workers of the Servicio Nacional de Menores [National Service for Minors]. One of the interviews conducted was analyzed considering that the particular experience of this interviewee describes a co-constitutive relationship with other subjects of the program. We analyzed the data using the technique of textual-affective and carnal-word analysis. Our findings indicate that these workers' subjectivities are constituted by/in the assemblage of their bodies with other bodies - human and non-human - that are part of the childhood program. In the assemblages with human bodies, the workers are endowed with agency, enabling new ways of inhabiting their daily workspaces. Thus, by studying the production of subjectivity from an affect lens, it is possible to reclaim and recover the voices of the workers in the child protection program by understanding them as a central and fundamental element in the gears from which this social program emerges.



En las últimas décadas la teoría del afecto se ha vuelto relevante en los estudios del trabajo y la subjetividad. Gracias al énfasis en aspectos preconscientes y sensoriales, con el estudio del afecto se ha comprendido la producción subjetiva superando modelos racionales que (re)producen un ideal de sujeto soberano neoliberal. En este artículo se analiza afectivamente la subjetividad laboral de quienes ejecutan la política de protección a la infancia chilena a través de una etnografía digital con seis trabajadoras del Servicio Nacional de Menores. Mediante la técnica del análisis textual-afectivo y palabras carnales, se profundizó en la experiencia singular de una de las entrevistadas, quien describe las relaciones coconstitutivas con otros sujetos de la política. A partir de los hallazgos, se argumenta que la subjetividad de estas trabajadoras se constituye por y en el ensamblaje de sus cuerpos con otros cuerpos humanos y no humanos que son parte de la política de infancia. En los ensamblajes con cuerpos humanos, las trabajadoras adquieren la agencia que les permite habitar de nuevas formas sus espacios laborales cotidianos. En conclusión, al estudiar la producción subjetiva desde una perspectiva afectiva se reivindican y rescatan las voces de las trabajadoras de la política de protección a la infancia, un elemento fundamental en el engranaje del cual emerge esta política social.

