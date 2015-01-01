Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Disasters and traumatic events are ever present globally but disproportionally impact culturally diverse low resource environments. Culture is an important context through which people experience disasters, develop adaptive strategies, and process external aid and support. This is even more critical for children and youth who are in the process of forming their cultural/ethnic identities. This review identifies literature on these important aspects of culture in disaster response. RECENT FINDINGS: The literature supports that culture influences the experience of disasters, the development of coping and adaptational approaches, and the acceptability of external aid and support, especially mental health services. Cultural humility, awareness, and sensitivity are crucial in addressing the traumatic impact of disasters in children and youth, especially in the areas of the world that are most at risk for them.

