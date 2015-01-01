|
BACKGROUND: There is growing evidence for the role of circadian factors in adolescents' sleep and academic adjustment, with greater evening preference being linked to poorer academic functioning. However, studies have yet to evaluate this association prospectively in adolescence, nor have studies examined daytime sleepiness as a putative mechanism linking evening preference to poor academic functioning. The current study used a multi-informant design to test the prospective association of evening circadian preference, daytime sleepiness, and academic functioning (e.g., global academic impairment and grades) across 2 years in adolescence. As evening circadian preference, sleepiness, and academic problems are elevated in adolescents with ADHD, we used a sample enriched for adolescents with ADHD and explored whether ADHD moderated effects.
ADHD; adolescence; academic impairment; circadian function; circadian preference; daytime sleepiness; grades