|
Citation
|
Hornor G, Hollar J, Landers T, Sherfield J. J. Forensic Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35953086
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The overall goal of this study was to provide further information about the characteristics of commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) victims by comparing the characteristics of a known victim pool to high-risk patients identified. The specific objectives of this study were to describe patient demographic characteristics, pediatric healthcare use, familial psychosocial characteristics, and child sexual abuse case characteristics present in youth identified as high risk for CSEC victimization compared with a sample of known victims.
Language: en