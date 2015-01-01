Abstract

Organizations that interact with children and young people have a duty of care to ensure the safety of those children and young people from any manner of abuse, particularly from child sexual abuse. Faith-based ("religious") organizations are of particular interest due to the number of victims/survivors speaking out about their experiences of grooming, child sexual abuse, and other forms of harm in religious organizations. Focusing on addressing the risks and improving safeguarding efforts, prevention activities benefit from giving children agency and a voice. We conducted a study using two focus groups with children and young people involved with two different Christian denominations. We conducted activities and led discussions regarding their views about safety in the context of the faith-based organization with which they engage. Children and young people described different potentially unsafe situations, their likely frequency, and the level of impact such situations would have from their own point of view. They also described how they thought adults in their faith-based organization would see them. Thematic analysis of the data supported four themes related to young people's sense of safety: concerning behavior of adults and other young people, fear of judgment by others (adults and peers), sense of or lack of empowerment due to power dynamics, and the importance of a sense of "familiarity." Visual comparisons of the data on scatterplots suggested differences not only in the level of impact and frequency of potentially unsafe situations between young people and adults but also between the two denominations. Children and young people can provide a wealth of information regarding their safety concerns when involved in programs and services at faith-based organizations. Clergy and other faith-based organizational leaders should consider how the context in which young people are involved (including interdenominational and interfaith difference, as well as the diverse types of activities young people are involved with) can affect their safety concerns.

