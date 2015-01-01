Abstract

In this article we present an application of the Usage Control paradigm to a Smart Home infrastructure, based on a model extension and structured use of obligations. In the proposed extended model obligations are exploited to enforce two different access revocation time, namely revoke and suspend. This increases the policy expressiveness and enable to optimize the resource usage. Furthermore, obligations are exploited to send commands via IFTTT to different interconnected Smart Home devices, to impose safety-relevant behaviors, or to act on policy attributes to implement a self-healing paradigm for revoked sessions. The article is motivated by a parental control use case where deep learning is used in combination with Usage Control to regulate dynamically viewing rights of a smart-TV and interactions with interconnected devices. Accuracy and performance experiments show the effectiveness and feasibility of the proposed work.

