Citation
Gambardella AD, Acosta AR, Brandão FS. Serv. Soc. Soc. 2022; (144): 193-212.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Cortez Editora)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The article analyzes the socio-territorial impacts caused by disasters with dams in the light of Social Assistance Surveillance. We adopted the qualitative method based on documental and technical analysis of cities impacted by disasters with mining dams in Minas Gerais/BR. We concluded that the objective conditions of answers in the field of Social Assistance fall short of the international precepts of Disaster Risk Management (DRM), highlighting a focus for specific improvement for a planned and shared management of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).
Language: pt
Keywords
Disaster Risk Reduction; Disasters; Social assistance surveillance; Social protection