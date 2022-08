Abstract

This article analyzes forms of children's sociability in public spaces in Brasília. To this end, a qualitative research of an ethnographic nature was developed with reference to the sociological studies of childhood. In this study, children are considered active agents and recognized as central participants. The analyzes were carried out through data coding, based on grounded theory. The results show that sociability occurs through different uses that children make of public spaces, meaning them as places where they can live among peers, without the need for the presence of their direct guardian. This sociability is intrinsically related to their actions on the superblock, such as playing, making friends and creating their own rules for socializing. The discussions presented point to the recognition of the child as a citizen and social agent, who has the right to life in the community.

Language: en