Abstract

Changes in family, academic and social dynamics that have occurred in the last year have had a significant impact on the behavior of children and adolescents. It has been observed not only the change in the behavior of children and adolescents, often making them angrier or sad, but also the presence of anxious and depressive signs, even reaching situations that have put at risk the integrity of children and adolescents. This qualitative research seeks to describe the risk factors and the importance of the development of resilience in people, especially in children and adolescents, under the current situation of confinement. The purpose of this research is to understand in a more complete way how resilience develops in the person, focusing mainly on young people in the Guachapala sector in the southwest of Quito. As part of the conclusions it was evidenced that adolescents have had several psychosocial problems in their lives that have affected their academic performance, so a series of alternatives are proposed to adequately develop their life project.



Los cambios en la dinámica familiar, académica y social, ocurrida en el último año, ha generado un impacto significativo en el comportamiento de los niños y adolescentes. Se ha observado no solo el cambio en el comportamiento de los niños y adolescentes, muchas veces volviéndolos más iracundos o tristes, también se ha observado la presencia de signos ansiosos y depresivos, llegando incluso a situaciones que han puesto en riesgo la integridad de los niños y adolescentes. Manifestándose como, situaciones de huida de casa, intentos auto líticos y en situaciones extremas el suicidio, en esta investigación de tipo cualitativa se busca describir los factores de riesgo y la importancia del desarrollo de la resiliencia en las personas, y especialmente en niños y adolescentes, bajo la situación actual de confinamiento. El propósito de esta investigación es entender de una manera más completa cómo se va desarrollando la resiliencia en la persona, enfocados principalmente en jóvenes del sector de la Guachapala en el sur occidente de Quito. Como parte de las conclusiones se evidenció que los adolescentes han tenido varios problemas psicosociales en su vida que han afectado a su vez su desempeño académico, por lo que se propone una serie de alternativas para desarrollar de forma adecuada su proyecto de vida.

