Parada Muñoz KR, Guapizaca Juca JF, Bueno Pacheco GA. Rev. Cient. UISRAEL 2022; 9(2): 77-93.
Cognitive impairment and depression are common conditions during aging and may be associated with age, however, several studies indicate that they usually occur together and the coexistence of these two pathologies decrease the quality of life in the elderly. The objective of this study was to analyze the relationship between depression and cognitive impairment in older adults. For which a bibliographic review was carried out through the analysis of research published in journals that are part of the Scopus, ScienceDirect, Elsevier and PubMed database, from 2015 to 2021. The studies reviewed showed that depression and deterioration have both a direct (one intervenes in the other) and an indirect relationship, there are common associated factors such as age, concomitant diseases, psychosocial and biological factors. All this affects the well-being of the elderly and currently it is about mitigating this effect with protection and help programs for the elderly ;; Deterioro cognitivo y depresión en adultos mayores: una revisión sistemática de los últimos 5 años
Language: es