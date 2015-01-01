Abstract

Cognitive impairment and depression are common conditions during aging and may be associated with age, however, several studies indicate that they usually occur together and the coexistence of these two pathologies decrease the quality of life in the elderly. The objective of this study was to analyze the relationship between depression and cognitive impairment in older adults. For which a bibliographic review was carried out through the analysis of research published in journals that are part of the Scopus, ScienceDirect, Elsevier and PubMed database, from 2015 to 2021. The studies reviewed showed that depression and deterioration have both a direct (one intervenes in the other) and an indirect relationship, there are common associated factors such as age, concomitant diseases, psychosocial and biological factors. All this affects the well-being of the elderly and currently it is about mitigating this effect with protection and help programs for the elderly ;; Deterioro cognitivo y depresión en adultos mayores: una revisión sistemática de los últimos 5 años



El deterioro cognitivo y la depresión son padecimientos frecuentes durante el envejecimiento y pueden estar asociados a la edad; sin embargo, varios estudios indican que suelen presentarse de manera conjunta y la coexistencia de estas dos patologías disminuyen la calidad de vida en la tercera edad. El objetivo del presente trabajo fue analizar la relación entre depresión y deterioro cognitivo en los adultos mayores, para lo cual se efectuó una revisión bibliográfica mediante el análisis de investigaciones publicadas en revistas que son parte de la base de datos como Scopus, ScienceDirect, Elsevier y PubMed, desde el año 2015 hasta el 2021. Los estudios revisados mostraron que la depresión y el deterioro tienen una relación, tanto directa (una interviene en la otra), como indirecta, y que a su vez, existen factores asociados en común como la edad, enfermedades concomitantes, factores psicosociales y biológicos. Todo esto afecta el bienestar del adulto mayor y en la actualidad se trata de mitigar este efecto con programas de protección y ayuda en la tercera edad.

