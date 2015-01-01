Abstract

This qualitative study aims to identify challenges, needs and gaps for home care bathroom tasks and gather information that will allow for user-centered, sustainable solutions for home care in the bathroom. Twenty-one interviews were carried out with participants with the perspective of client, health care worker or care organization. The data were analyzed using qualitative content analysis and interpretive description. The findings identify important factors for enabling both independent living for clients and a sustainable work environment for the health care workers. They include adequate space, access to assistive devices and regular risk assessments to recognize changing needs. Enabling independent living is one strategy that can be used to manage the ongoing demographic change as well as the expected future labor shortage in the care sector. Changes can be made in the physical environment (the residential bathroom) in order to facilitate safer task performance for both the clients and the health care workers.

Language: en