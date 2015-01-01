|
Wu Y, Zheng Y, Wang J, Zhang T. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e936739.
Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media
35958646
BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) is a known risk factor for the development of mental disorders. An extensive body of literature about CM and mental health has been developed in wealthy countries, but information about this connection is lacking in developing countries including China. AIMS: To explore the possible relationship between specific types of CM and borderline personality disorder (BPD) in patients with mental disorders in China.
China; childhood maltreatment; childhood trauma; borderline personality disorder (BPD); co-morbidity