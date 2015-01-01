|
Fiedorová I, Mrázková E, Zádrapová M, Tomášková H. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(15): e9181.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35954533
BACKGROUND: Although fall prevention in patients after stroke is crucial, the clinical validity of fall risk assessment tools is underresearched in this population. The study aim was to determine the cut-off scores and clinical validity of the Sensory Organization Test (SOT), the Berg Balance Scale (BBS), and the Fall Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I) in patients after stroke.
balance; fall risk assessment; stroke