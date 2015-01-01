Abstract

Cannabis is a commonly used substance among university students that may have several negative health repercussions, including suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempts (SA). The factors that contribute to or help explain this relation remain uncertain. Earlier negative experiences, especially trauma encountered during early life, have been associated with the development of psychopathology upon later stressor encounters. In the current study, we examined the associations between SI and SA with problematic cannabis use among young adults and the role of earlier trauma experiences and trait impulsiveness in understanding this link. Among university students (N = 539), problematic cannabis use was moderately related to lifetime and past-12-months suicidal ideation and attempts. Impulsiveness mediated the relationship between problematic cannabis use and lifetime SI and SA. Moreover, previous life trauma moderated the relationship between problematic cannabis use and SA, such that the association between problematic cannabis use and SA was stronger among those who experienced high levels of trauma. These findings highlight behavioral and environmental factors that could predict suicide ideation and attempts among young cannabis users. Accordingly, trait impulsiveness and early trauma experiences should be considered, alongside problematic cannabis use, in suicide-risk detection and prevention strategies among young adults.

