Abstract

Understanding the effects of sloped roads in the pedestrian environment on the body during ambulation with a walking frame can help design friendlier living environments for elderly individuals. A survey of the characteristics of walking frames used in different pedestrian environments was investigated in five communities, and a controlled study of the effects of a sloped road on a subject with different walking frames was carried out as foundational research in the laboratory. A synchronous acquisition system consisting of a wireless motion capture module and a physiological information recording module was applied to collect data on the motion of the shoulder joint and skin conductance response (SCR) of fingers in one participant. Force data were collected from sensors placed on the four legs of the walking frame. The experimental data obtained during different tasks were quantitatively analyzed. Compared to flat ground, the shoulder joint rotated in the opposite direction in horizontal and internal/external planes when using a wheeled walking frame on an uphill road, and the supportive force decreased on both uphill and downhill roads. The range of motion of the shoulder joint reduced and the direction of the shoulder joint motion changed when using a footed walking frame on both uphill and downhill roads. Additionally, the peak value of the supportive force on the uphill road appeared in the first 50% of the gait cycle, which was earlier than in the other cases. In addition, walking on the uphill road with a walking frame had a maximum SCR value, which means a greater impact of psychological arousal. Biomechanics of the shoulder joint and psychological arousal are closely related to the ease of walking on a sloped road with a walking frame. These findings are beneficial for designing more appropriate environments for elderly individuals who walk with aids.

