Yang M, Guo H, Chu M, Leng C, Qu C, Tian K, Jing Y, Xu M, Guo X, Yang L, Li X. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(15): e9525.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph19159525

35954881

The study explored sex differences in traditional school bullying perpetration and victimization among Chinese adolescents and the effects of Machiavellianism and school climate. Data were collected from 727 adolescents (M = 16.8 years, SD = 0.9) who completed the Olweus Bully/Victim Questionnaire, Kiddie Machiavellian Scale, and School Climate Perception Questionnaire.

RESULTS showed: (1) boys were more likely to bully others and be bullied; (2) both Machiavellianism and school climate partially mediated sex differences in school bullying perpetration and victimization; (3) the chain-mediating effect of Machiavellianism and school climate on sex differences in bullying perpetration and victimization was significant. These results provide insight into the sex differences in Chinese traditional school bullying perpetration and victimization. The implications are interpreted and discussed.


adolescents; sex; bullying victimization; bullying perpetration; Machiavellianism; school climate

