Citation
Lütke Lanfer SS, Pfeifer R, Lahmann C, Wünsch A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(15): e9708.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35955063
Abstract
To improve the health status of teachers, there is a need for good and reliable instruments to continuously assess their mental health. The current study proposed the GHQ-12 questionnaire as an appropriate instrument for measuring the mental health of teachers. The GHQ-12 is a well-established screening instrument that has mostly been applied in non-teaching samples. In the current study, the psychometric properties of the questionnaire were analyzed using a large sample of German teachers (N = 3996). The data was collected yearly over an extended period of time (2012-2020).
Language: en
Keywords
prevention; mental health; burnout; culture; factor structure; teacher