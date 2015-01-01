Abstract

Monitoring the driving styles of ride-hailing drivers is helpful for providing targeted training for drivers and improving the safety of the service. However, previous studies have lacked analyses of the temporal variation as well as spatial variation characteristics of driving styles. Understanding the variations can also help authorities formulate driver management policies. In this study, trajectory data are used to analyze driving styles in various temporal and spatial scenarios involving 34,167 drivers. The k-means method is used to cluster sample drivers. In terms of driving style time-varying, we found that only 31.79% of drivers could maintain a stable driving style throughout the day. Spatially, we divided the research area into two parts, namely, road segments and intersections, to analyze the spatial driving characteristics of drivers with different styles. The speed distribution, the acceleration and deceleration distributions are analyzed, results indicated that aggressive drivers display more aggressive driving styles in road segments, and conservative drivers exhibit more conservative driving styles at intersections. The findings of this study provide an understanding of temporal and spatial driving behavior factors for ride-hailing drivers and offer valuable contributions to ride-hailing driver training and road safety management.

Language: en