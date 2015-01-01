Abstract

Rape/sexual assault can profoundly affect the physical, mental, and social well-being of victims. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide in rape/sexual assault survivors are significantly more frequent than the national prevalence of the condition, indicating that existing treatments require improvement. In this case report, we presented an 11-year-old Iranian girl with PTSD and suicidal behaviors following rape/sexual assault. We specifically focused on the process of helping the victim to develop effective coping skills and overcome the trauma through 16 weekly sessions of Skill Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR) plus Narrative Therapy-Adolescent Version (SNT-A). During this therapeutic approach, the patient regained emotional control over the traumatic experience and made sense of the experience. Our findings revealed that SNT-A might be an effective intervention to reduce suicidal ideation among adolescent victims of rape/sexual assault. Nonetheless, further investigations in this field need to be carried out through randomized controlled trials.

