Abstract

Embitterment is an emotion which is known to everybody in reaction to injustice, humiliation, and breach of trust. Children and adolescents have an understanding of justice/injustice and fairness, violations of injustice, humiliation, and breach of trust are also stressors at a young age. In this conceptual paper it is argued that embitterment is also seen in children and adolescents, and that parents, educators and therapists should recognize this emotion. This could possibly help to early identify children at risk for severe dysfunctional and aggressive behaviours, when preventive interventions are still possible. The article concludes with concepts on how to diagnose and treat children with embitterment.

