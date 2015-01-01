|
Wong PH. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2022; 15(3): 847-856.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35958708
Moral injury (MI) is a form of traumatic stress induced by perpetrating actions that transgress a person's beliefs and values. Existing research on MI has been mostly confined to military veterans, however there is reason to believe that the risk of MI among child soldiers is higher due to their age and history of abduction. This study examined the risk of MI in former child soldiers in Liberia and tested whether age and history of abduction moderate the relationship between perpetrating violence and MI based on a sample of 459 former child soldiers.
Mental health; Moral injury; Child soldiers; DDR; Ex-combatants; Liberia; Reintegration