|
Citation
|
Ascienzo S, Sprang G, Royse D. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2022; 15(3): 741-753.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35958719
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study was to better understand how youth with poly-trauma histories appraise and make meaning of their traumatic experiences within the trauma narrative and processing components of Trauma-focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), and to explore the results of the meaning-making process. Thematic analysis was employed to explore the trauma narratives of youth (N = 16) ages 8 - 16 that were created during TF-CBT. Participants experienced a mean of 5.38 types of trauma that predominantly included various forms of child maltreatment. With regard to how youth appraise and interpret their traumatic experiences, four themes emerged, including I Am Not Safe, which denotes a lack of physical and psychological safety; It's My Fault, which symbolizes misattributions of responsibility; I Am Changed, which captures alterations in systems of meaning; and Why Did This Happen to Me?, which denotes the struggle to comprehend why the traumatic events occurred and their significance. With regard to the products of the meaning-making process, three themes emerged, including Now I Know, which denotes reappraisals; I Am Safe/r, which signifies increases in perceptions of safety, and I Can Do It, which includes the participant's perceptions of growth.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Youth; Treatment; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Cognitive processing; Trauma narrative; Trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy