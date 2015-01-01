Abstract

Malnutrition in older adults impacts health status, increased mortality, and morbidity. Malnutrition may increase the development of geriatric syndromes and contribute to a higher prevalence of falls and osteoporotic fractures that lead to loss of independence and an increased rate of institutionalization. The role of malnutrition in the pathogenesis of other geriatric syndromes seems to be well established. However, the data concerning nutritional interventions are confounding. Moreover, long-term undernutrition seems to be one of the factors that strongly influences the efficacy of interventions. This review outlines the current literature on this topic, and aims to guide physicians to make proper decisions to prevent the vicious cycle of falls, fractures, and their negative outcomes in patients with malnutrition.

Language: en